Telangana to fill 205 non-clinical posts

Hyderabad: To strengthen non-clinical services at urban primary health centres in Hyderabad, the State government on Tuesday accorded permission to the Director of Public Health, Telangana, to engage nearly 205 personnel, who will function under District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Hyderabad.

Since all the 205 posts are related to non-clinical services, the authorities were allowed to recruit personnel on outsourcing basis through a third party agency. The recruitment will be taken up for one year till March 31, 2021, according to an order issued by Special Secretary, Government of Telangana, D Ronald Rose.

The posts include 138 in watch and ward, 47 HRD ANMs, 30 drivers, one of data entry operator, four of junior assistants, two of lab technicians, one of record assistant, 31 of officer subordinates, four for watchmen and two of lift operators.

The decision is part of the efforts to strengthen health care services at urban primary health centres/Basthi Dawakhanas during the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of this initiative, the DM&HO had conducted walk-in-interviews to fill as many as 44 posts of Medical Officers for various Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad on October 1. The Medical Officers were recruited on contract basis with a monthly salary of Rs 42,000.

