GHMC receives Swachh Survekshan award

The award was presented by Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 01:24 PM

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday was facilitated with the Swachh Survekshan Award for the year 2023. The corporation received a five-star rating in the All India Clean City category.

Along with GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) R Upender Reddy, Project Manager, SBM Soma Bharath and Sanitary Field Assistant, Kapra Circle Manjula received the award.