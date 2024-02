Hyderabad: Phone-in program with GHMC Commissioner

Anyone with grievances can contact 040-23222182 between 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 04:04 PM

Hyderabad: As a part of the Prajavani program which is being conducted every Monday from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm at circle, zonal and GHMC head office will include a phone-in program with Commissioner Ronald Rose on February 5.

That said, offline applications will also be received at the offices.