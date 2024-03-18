Rotary clubs upgrade neonatal ICU at Niloufer Hospital with Rs 48 lakh donation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mavericks and Rotary Club of Global Wizards have collaborated to donate an upgraded neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) worth Rs 48 lakh to Niloufer Hospital.

The advanced medical equipment includes high-quality imaging scanning machines, pulse oximeters with neonatal probes, multi-channel monitors, resuscitators, phototherapy units, syringe pumps and refrigerators, all aimed at saving critical cases of pre-and post-birth complications, Vanasri Proddutur, Laxminarayana Deshini, president and secretary of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mavericks and Srivardhan Ganta, N. Venkata Raju, president and secretary of Rotary Club of Global Wizards in a press release said.

The purpose of donating this equipment was to provide faster turnaround time in high-risk deliveries, enhance the capacity to provide additional high-risk deliveries, better monitoring of pre- and post-delivery neonatal care and better assessment of neonatal conditions. By this upgrade, the hospital’s capacity is enhanced to treat high-risk babies effectively.

The project which was completed recently is the culmination of efforts under the Rotary Global Grant project, wherein the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mavericks and Global Wizards, in collaboration with Rotary Clubs Simsbuy-Granby, Livermore and Westwood Village, all from the USA, donated equipment for the NICU worth Rs 48 lakh, the press release said.