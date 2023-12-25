| Hyderabad Five Month Old Child Attacked By Stray Dogs In Shaikpet Dies

Hyderabad: Five-month-old child attacked by stray dogs in Shaikpet, dies

The victim Sharath was residing with his parents Anusha and G Anji in Vinobhanagar, Shaikpet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:11 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: A five-mont-old child died after attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Shaikpet.

On December 8, the youngster’s mother left him in the hut and went out to handover keys to a neighbour when a pack of dogs came inside the house and tried to lift the child.

Anusha ran into the house on hearing the cries of the child but by that time the strays had badly bitten the boy in the head region.

The child was taken to a government hospital at Shaikpet and then shifted to Niloufer Hospital where he was under treatment for two days.

On advice of doctors Sharath was shifted to Osmania Hospital where the boy died on Monday. The parents were persuaded to take the child for cremation to native place Wanaparthy district.

No case was registered at the local police station so far.