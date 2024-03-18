| Two Year Old Girl Falls To Death In Hyderabad

Two year-old girl falls to death in Hyderabad

On Sunday evening, the child was playing on the first floor of the building when she scaled the balcony parapet wall

Published Date - 18 March 2024

Hyderabad: A two year-old girl died after reportedly falling from a building at Attapur on Sunday evening.

According to Attapur police, the child Shaik Anjum, lived at Suleimannagar in Attapur police station limits. Her father is an auto rickshaw driver.

On Sunday evening, the child was playing on the first floor of the building when she scaled the balcony parapet wall. The child slipped and fell on the road. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Niloufer Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. A case is registered.