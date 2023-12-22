Hyderabad: 14-month-old baby tested Covid-19 positive

According to Superintendent, Niloufer Hospital, Dr Usha Rani, the baby boy is stable and improving gradually.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: A 14-months baby boy from Nampally, who is admitted at Niloufer Hospital, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The child was admitted with typical symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) including fever, cough, cold and breathlessness.

Due to symptoms, the hospital doctors decided to conduct RTPCR test in which the child tested positive

The Niloufer Hospital has also started testing its patients with typical ILI and SARI symptoms.

The hospital already had 120 exclusive beds with oxygen supply, which were established by the earlier BRS government.