Watch: Fire breaks out at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad

Huge plumes of smoke bellowed out of the first floor and engulfed the inpatient wards and other hospital wings, forcing women patients and infants undergoing treatment in the hospital to immediately vacate the premises.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 06:26 PM

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the first floor of Government Niloufer Hospital on Wednesday evening where the biochemistry laboratory wing is located. No casualties were reported, police said.

A short circuit in the switch board panel in suspected to have caused the fire.

Huge plumes of smoke bellowed out of the first floor and engulfed the inpatient wards and other hospital wings, forcing women patients and infants undergoing treatment in the hospital to immediately vacate the premises.

On being alerted, fire department personnel along with a fire engine from Assembly fire station rushed to the spot and doused it off immediately. The hospital authorities have maintained most of the patients who were in the vicinity of the incident were evacuated at the right time.