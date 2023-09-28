GHMC panel okays 16 projects under CSR

Pond rejuvenations, plantation drives, construction of community halls among other proposals approved

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:36 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Giving a green signal to multiple CSR activities across the city, a total of 16 proposals were cleared at the meeting of GHMC Standing Committee.

Chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, the standing committee gave a nod to pond rejuvenations, plantation drives along with construction of community halls.

A storm water drain from Pedda Cheruvu to Jangam Bandham Kunta to curb inundation in Ward No. 125 of Gajularamaram Circle was also among the approved proposals. The drain will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 11.15 crore.

In continuation of the efforts to maintain the water bodies in the city, the committee gave a go-ahead to Zonal Commissioner of Serilingampally to sign an MoU with Malligavad Foundation to take up the rejuvenation of Regula Kunta in Miyapur under CSR for one year.

Restoration and beautification works of the Pedda Talla Kunta in Upparapalli of Ranga Reddy district will also be facilitated by the GST and Customs Department for three years. Zonal Commissioner of LB Nagar Zone was also given the green light to sign a three-year MoU with Green Yatra company to maintain Kapra Lake.

The proposal for the construction of a community hall in Chandanagar was approved, in addition to a multipurpose function hall at Jawahar Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 5.60 crore.

