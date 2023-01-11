RPF recruitment notification fake: Railway officials

The fake recruitment notification was regarding 19,800 vacancies for constable posts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railway on clarified that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable recruitment notification circulating on various social media platforms was fake. The fake recruitment notification was regarding 19,800 vacancies for constable posts.

A fictitious message was being circulated on social media and media regarding recruitment for 19,800 posts of constable in Railway Protection Force. “It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media. It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read Indian-American reality show star gets 78 months jail for wire fraud

The Railway Recruitment Board official website read, “For any notice or information regarding Railway Recruitment Board, the candidates should visit official websites of RRBs only”.

The railway officials urged the candidates to be aware of touts and job racketeers trying to deceive with false promises of securing job in the railway either through influence or by use of unfair means.