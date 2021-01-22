Rs 1.26 crore sanctioned to renovate Khileshapur Fort

Hyderabad: The Khileshapur Fort in Jangaon district is all set to get a major make-over with the State government on Friday sanctioning Rs 1.26 crore for development and renovation of the fort constructed by Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud.

Following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud took the initiative and handed over the order copy to Telangana State Goud Organisations Joint Action Committee representatives here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that due to recent heavy rains, a part of the Fort had caved in and needed repairs urgently to protect the remaining part of the heritage structure. “Subsequently, we took up the issue with the Chief Minister who sanctioned Rs 1.26 crore for renovation of the Fort as per existing norms,” he said. He had already visited the Fort to inspect the damaged area along with officials of Tourism and Archaeology departments.

Telangana State Goud Associations JAC chairman Laxman Rao Goud, Goud Aikya Sadhana Samithi State president Ambala Narayan Goud and others were present.