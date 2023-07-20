Rs 1 lakh assistance to minority families in Telangana soon: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will have good news to share with minority communities in the State soon. Moves are afoot for extending an assistance of Rs.1 lakh each to deserving families from minority communities, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said here on Thursday.

Felicitating BRS leaders from minority communities appointed as chairpersons of different corporations, he said the scheme was under the active consideration of the Chief Minister. The initiative, aimed at development of minority communities will come into implementation as a State-sponsored scheme soon, he added.

People from the Muslim community were still languishing in poverty conditions in the country and the backwardness which was noticeable in the community all over the country owed to the neglect they were subjected to during the Congress rule in the past.

The State government had made a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,200 crore this year. This was the highest ever budget allocated for the development of the community so far. Besides English, Urdu medium was also was made available in the minority residential schools.

“We are providing good education by establishing residential schools and colleges in the State,” he said, adding that a good number of minority students could become doctors and engineers by completing professional courses they joined with the assistance extended by the State government.

As soon as the Chief Minister wanted the authorities to extend help to Salwa Fatima enabling her to become a pilot, she was given assistance and now the girl was earn up to Rs 5 lakh a month.

Telangana was the only State in the country where minority girls were studying well. “We are providing good education by establishing residential schools for girls. Our Chief Minister is the only leader in the country who prevailed on the Centre to conduct NEET Public Service Commission exams in Urdu,” the Minister said.

Besides facilitating Ramzan gifts, a building is being constructed for the community by allocating Rs.5 crore in Ajmer Dargah, he said. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and others were present.