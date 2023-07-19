| 99 Lakh Children In Telangana To Be Administered With Deworming Tablets On Thursday

99 lakh children in Telangana to be administered with deworming tablets on Thursday

For smooth implementation, Telangana government has trained 41, 337 government teachers and 35, 700 Aanganwadi workers for deworming day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

For smooth implementation, Telangana government has trained 41, 337 government teachers and 35, 700 Aanganwadi workers for deworming day

Hyderabad: A total of 99 lakh children and adolescents between the age group of 1 year and 19 years in Telangana will be administered with Albendazole tablets on the occasion of ‘Deworming Day’ exercise to be carried out on Thursday by the State government.

The deworming tablets will be distributed to students in government schools and other public spaces by field level workers including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs) across Telangana.

State Health Minister, T Harish Rao will launch ‘Deworming Day’ at Madapati Hanumantha Rao Girls High School in Narayanguda on Thursday.

For smooth implementation, the State government has trained 41, 337 government teachers and 35, 700 Aanganwadi workers for deworming day. A total of 60.56 lakh students in government and 34.68 lakh students in private schools and 3.73 lakh children outside of schools will be covered on Deworming Day.

Every year, Deworming Day falls on February but due to Covid pandemic, the initiative was postponed by six months in Telangana.

Also Read Rains lash Telangana for second day, gears up for more rains