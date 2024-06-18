Rs 100 Cr released for NMEO (oil palms)

The Central government had released Rs.80.10 crore under the programme for the last financial year. The State government has given administrative sanction for release of a total of Rs 133.50 crore including the State's share of Rs.53.40 crore under the same head.

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday released Rs. 100.76 crores under the National Mission for Edible Oil- Oil palm. It includes state’s share of Rs 53. 40 crore.

The Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageswar Rao said that 59,261 acres of area was brought under the cultivation of oil palm in the State during 2023-24 as part of its initiative to give thrust production of edible oils in the state.

But an amount of only Rs.32.72 crores were released in 2023-24, while release of funds to the tune of worth Rs.100.76 crores was kept pending due to various reasons.

As a result the subsidy component and other payments due to the farmers, drip irrigation companies and other agencies associated with the programme could not be cleared on time.

The Agriculture Minister took up the issue with the Chief Minister and got the dues released.

The Department of Horticulture will be disbursing the dues under the head to the farmers and agencies concerned in a day or two. The State government has also released Rs.55.36 crores in connection with micro-irrigation promotion programme.

The Ministers directed the officials of the Horticultural Department to encourage the farmers to take up oil palm in order to reach the target set for the year 2024-25.