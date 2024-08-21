BRS calls for State-wide protests over ‘betrayal of farmers’ on Aug 22; dharnas to be held at all mandal centres

BRS has called for a protest across Telangana on Thursday to demand that the state government completely waive off Rs 2 lakh crop loans of all farmers without any restrictions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 August 2024, 05:33 PM

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the Congress government for the biggest betrayal the farmers were subjected to in the State on its commitment for waiver of crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh, BRS working president KT Rama Rao declared on Wednesday that the rank and file of the party would join the peasant community in its fight against the government to realise its due.

Addressing a news conference along with a host of leaders of the party at Telangana Bhavan, he said the BRS would launch a state wide protest programme organising dharnas at mandal centres in the State to press for unconditional loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakhs to all the farmers.

If the government failed to respond positively to the demand, the BRS would not hesitate to call for a jail-Bharo programme in the next phase courting arrests throughout the state in support of the farmers demand for loan waiver as promised.

Farmers are up in arms against the State government for letting them down on the loan waiver thus adding to the unrest. The state government had unleashed a reign of terror by booking cases against them for staging protests. Cases were booked against them in Adilabad invoking provisions of Sections 126, 189, and 223 of the Indian Penal Code.

It may lead to severe penalties and stringent punishments with imprisonment ranging up to seven years. The situation is tense, with farmers feeling that their struggles were not being adequately addressed by the authorities. Many are frustrated as they still face substantial debt despite the government’s assurances for implementing the waiver.

Quoting the cabinet colleagues of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had truthfully admitted that the farmers had received only Rs 7500 crore so far under the loan waiver programme. The Minister for Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy had gone on record stating that over 17 lakh farmers accounts were yet to get the loan waiver amounts remitted.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageswar Rao had claimed to have completed the waiver process and this is much in contrast to the admission of other ministers. He recalled that the Chief Minister who had proudly announced debt relief of Rs 49,000 crore as part of the crop loan waiver initially, scaled it down to Rs 31,000 crore and subsequently to Rs 17000 crore. But the net waiver extended to the farmers as admitted by Bhatti Vikramarka was only Rs 7500 crores thus triggering an outrage all over the state.

He said the BRS functionaries and elected representation have been reaching out to the farmers gathering information right from village level. As part of the exercise, they had reached out to the farmers even in the Chief Minister’s native village where it was found that less than 30 percent of the farmers could get the loan waiver in the last three phases, he added.