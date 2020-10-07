Rs 2 lakh cash seized from man in Dubbak constituency

The man, identified as Ch Rajendar, is a resident of Singarakuntapally in Mulugu district

Siddipet: Bhumpally police seized Rs 2 lakh cash from a person who was carrying it without proper bills on Wednesday in Dubbak Constituency.

The man, identified as Ch Rajendar, is a resident of Singarakuntapally in Mulugu district.

Police Nodal officer, Dubbak by-election, ACP Balaji called upon the people not to carry more than Rs 50,000 in cash since there was election code of conduct in force.

