Telangana CM KCR to visit Dubbak constituency soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the Dubbak town within a month to inaugurate the newly built government school in the town where he studied during his childhood. Since the double bedroom houses were also ready for occupation, he will hand them over to the beneficiaries.

Addressing a press conference in Dubbak on Sunday, Medak MP and TRS Siddipet District President Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said that the Telangana government has granted Rs 40 crore fund for repairing the roads in the villages of Dubbak Constituency that were damaged while building the Mallanna Sagar project. When the project’s construction was underway, the MP said many heavy tracks laden with soil, rocks and other material traveled on the roads around the Mallanna Sagar project which caused the damage to as many as 150 roads. Since these roads were located in Dubbak Assembly Constituency, the MP said that they have met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and presented a representation seeking the fund.

The MP has said that the Telangana government has granted Rs 40 crore for the damaged roads. Reddy further said that the government has granted an additional Rs 20 crore for taking up the construction of some additional roads in the Dubbak Municipality area. Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the funds, he has vowed to bring more funds to Dubbak Assembly Constituency to ensure the Dubbak Constituency is developed on par with Sididpet and Gajwel.

During his visit to Dubbak Constituency, the Medak MP participated in a host of the programmes. The TRS District President has also appointed Banala Srinivas as Party President of Dubbak Mandal.