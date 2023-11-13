Kotha Prabhkar Reddy’s son Prithvikrishna takes responsibility of campaign in father’s absence

13 November 23

Siddipet: As the BRS candidate from Dubbak is forced to confine himself to home after the physical attack on him, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy’s son Kotha Prithvikrishna Reddy has taken the responsibility of the campaign now. During the last few days, Prithvikrishna has been touring villages in Dubbak constituency.

Besides accompanying his father occasionally to Dubbak, Prithvikrishna did not have much experience or exposure to political activities so far. However, the October 30 attack on Prabhakar Reddy forced him to stay in hospital till the nominations were filed. This made his son make an unplanned entry into politics to coordinate and campaign for his father.

While former MLC Farooq Hussain was accompanying him and guiding him in his election speeches by staying his side on the campaigning vehicle, the mandal level leaders were helping him get acquainted with local issues.

Since he was carrying out the campaigning every day, Prithvikrishna is getting ready with the information regarding villages, issues, leaders and work done by the BRS government in the last 10 years. Prithvikrishna had also promised to get the leftover work done after the BRS formed the government for a third consecutive time.

His campaign is drawing a good response from the cadre and voters, as they were showing sympathy following the murderous attack on his father. The cadre appeared to be impressed by the maturity of Prithvikrishna on the issues of the Constituency and State as well. Even though Prabhakar Reddy will participate in the campaign for a few days, the local leaders say Prithvikrishna needs to take responsibility, as his father recuperating from the attack is not able to campaign vigorously.