‘Rs 27.78 cr spent on development of educational institutions in Bhupalpally’

Minister Sabitha Reddy along with District Collector and others inaugurated the digital classroom at the Mandal Parishad school at Ghanpur mandal centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at Bhupalpally on Saturday.

Bhupalpally: Stating that the Telangana government was according high priority to the development of the education sector, Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the State government had spent Rs 27.78 crore on the development of the educational institutions in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district recently.

Speaking after inaugurating the district level science exhibition at Montessori school here on Saturday, she said that Rs 14.78 crore had been spent on the development of seven Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Rs 9 crore on the degree college and Rs 4 crore on the District Institute of Educational and Training (DIET) college.

“Science exhibitions like this will help the young minds to develop their creativity. This is the best platform to share their ideas with others. This process will help to improve the knowledge of the participants,” she said.

She appreciated District Collector Bhavesh Mishra for setting up the digital classrooms in 10 schools by pooling in funds through companies who came forward to spend the money under the corporate social responsibility (CSR). She also appreciated him for launching the programme of distribution of the tabs to 17 students who are aiming to get the seats in the IITs or the NITs. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has created the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to ensure fruits of development to the remote places,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

Responding to local MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy’s request to allot funds to the residential schools and KGBVs for furniture and additional classrooms, she said steps will be taken to this effect soon.

Later, the Minister along with District Collector and others inaugurated the digital classroom at the Mandal Parishad school at Ghanpur mandal centre.