Rs 35.50 Lakh Fraud At Thane’s Music Academy In Mumbai

Five individuals, including three from Gujarat, have been charged by the police for allegedly defrauding a music academy owner in Thane, Maharashtra, of Rs 35.50 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

