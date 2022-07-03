Rs 401 crore will be spent on road restoration works in Medak: Harish Rao

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is holding a review meeting with elected representatives of erstwhile Medak district in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the officials to complete the tender process for 1,494-KM long road works by the end of July. The works will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 401 crores.

During a review meeting with elected representatives and officials of the erstwhile Medak district in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has granted Rs 80 crore MRR funds and Rs 321 crore Special Development Fund to the district. While Sanagreddy district has got Rs 178 crore, the Siddipet and Medak districts got Rs 117 and Rs 106 crore respectively. In 13 Assembly Constituencies, Rao said that they will take up 454 works in a length of 1,494-KM. He has suggested the officials to hand over the contract of works according to Constituencies and divide them into packages. Speaking to the three Collectors over the phone, Rao has asked them to start the work immediately after the monsoon rains stop. Asking the elected representatives to utilise the funds to the optimum, he directed them to oversee the works by monitoring them closely. Rao directed the engineering department officials to complete integrated office complex works in Dubbak and Husnabd on war-footing.

MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, MLAs V Sathish Kumar, K Manik Rao, Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy, C Madan Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Prathap Reddy, former MLA Chintha Prabhakar, District Coperative and Makerting Society Malkapuram Shiva Kumar, Superintending Engineer Panchayatraj Joga Reddy, EEs, Deputy EEs and otehrs were present.