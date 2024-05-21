Rs 500 bonus for paddy: Process has begun, says Bhatti

Bhatti Vikramarka assured that even drenched and germinated paddy would also be purchased by the State government at the Minimum Support Price.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: Slamming the Opposition parties accusing them of trying to politicize paddy procurement in the State, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the State government had already started the exercise for paying a bonus of Rs.500 for fine varieties of paddy.

“Opposition parties are unhappy as the Congress government is depositing the amount into the farmers’ bank accounts within three days of paddy procurement. They are trying to create panic among farmers,” he said while addressing the media here on Tuesday.

Also Read Paddy procurement reaches final stage in erstwhile Karimnagar

Stating that the opposition parties were resorting back to false propaganda about paddy procurement in the State, Bhatti Vikramarka assured that even drenched and germinated paddy would also be purchased by the State government at the Minimum Support Price.

“There is no need for farmers to get agitated over this issue. This is a people’s government and it is our responsibility to ensure people are not suffering,” he said.