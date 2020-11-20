Rs 62.21 lakh seized in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission under enforcement of the model code of conduct since Wednesday has seized Rs 62.21 lakh and filed 11 FIRs in connection with the seizure. Of these, Rs 25.50 lakh was seized on Friday. The officials said a total of 1,899 licensed arms were deposited with the police stations concerned and among these, 1,299 were deposited on Friday.

Over 2,300 persons have been bound over and 148 non-bailable warrants have been issued. These apart, 11,758 banners, posters, flexis and other paraphernalia have been removed from different areas across GHMC limits.

