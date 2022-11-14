Rs 700 crore to be spent to modernise Secunderabad Railway station: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday announced that the Secunderabad railway station would be upgraded and developed into a modern station with an amount of Rs 700 crore. Kishan Reddy, who visited Secunderabad railway station and reviewed station redevelopment plans, here, told the media that Secunderabad railway station would soon have modern facilities and improved architectural design. “Our plan is to provide ultra modern facilities in the station for the passengers. Efforts will be made to develop the station as the best in the entire state,” he stated.

He further stated that the project was being undertaken in a phased manner so as to avoid any disruption to train operations. He informed that Secunderabad station was being redeveloped with airport-like infrastructural facilities with a vision to suit the requirements of passengers up to the next 40 years.

Explaining about the station modernisation project, the Union Minister stated that the redevelopment plan of Secunderabad railway station includes modern passenger amenities, modern architecture, modern technology and comfortable facilities for all passengers. The redevelopment works will be undertaken in 3 phases, the first phase works will be completed in 16 months, second phase in 28 months and in the third phase the work would be completed in 36 months, he stated.

The new station building will have 26 lifts, 32 escalators and a number of travelators for easy movement of passengers in the station, he informed. Speaking about the salient features of the project, Kishan Reddy stated that a new station building would come up at the North-side with G 3 floors and South-side building with G 3 floors and a double storey sky concourse. The new design of the station would ensure seamless movement of passengers from one mode to another, he said and added that separate entry and exit blocks would be created for the convenience of the passengers.

Further, Kishan Reddy stated that drop off and pick up locations would be made to avoid cross movements of arrival and departure passengers and vehicular movements. Besides, the station would have multi-level and underground car parking facilities to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, he stated. The new station building would be equipped with modernized facilities including electronic sign boards on all platforms for the convenience of passengers.

The Union Minister informed that the centre has sanctioned a new Railway Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kazipet.

South Central Railways (SCR) general manager Arun Kumar Jain was also present on the occasion.