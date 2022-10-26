SCR takes up upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:31 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway which has taken up upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station with world class facilities with an approximate cost of Rs 699 crore, has awarded the contract with a target of completing the works within 36 months.

The project has been taken up as part of Railway’s plans of ‘Redevelopment of Railway Stations’ to provide world class amenities with elegant features and aesthetic look.

Also Read Secunderabad Railway Station receives National Tourism Award

Secunderabad is the only station across the zone which is categorised as NSG1 station (Non suburban grade 1) i.e., stations having Rs 500 crore earnings/20 million passengers per annum. On an average, around 200 trains are dealt at Secunderabad Railway station with an average daily footfall of 1.8 lakh passengers, which is expected to increase in coming days.

Accordingly, SCR has conceptualized a master plan to integrate the station complex with world class facilities, infrastructure facilities and passenger amenities to provide a seamless experience to the rail users.

The major objective of the upgradation is to redevelop and regenerate city core area with multi modal integration and seamless transfer of passenger from one mode to other mode, better connectivity and mobility of passengers, convenient pick up and drop off areas, adequate parking facility, decongest the circulating area and integrate with the city road network while generating business opportunities and revenue generation etc.

Upgradation:

* A new station building at north-side with G 3 floors and south-side building with G 3 floors

* A double storey sky concourse and multi-level parking.

* Multi-level parking at the north-side of the station

* Underground parking at the south side

* Construction of two walkways (7.5m) along with Travelators

* Provision of walkway at north side connecting with skyway of east & west Metro stations

* Renovation of the existing platforms to match with the new station ambience

* Separate entry & exit blocks

* Solar power plant of 5000 kWp