Rs 8 crore released towards dairy incentive: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government has released Rs eight crore towards clearing incentive arrears to dairy farmers supplying milk to the cooperative dairies in the State. The State government was providing Rs 4 incentive to dairy farmers supplying milk to cooperative dairies in the State. From now on, of the Rs 4 incentive, Rs 3 would be borne by the State government and the balance Rs 1 will be shared by the respective cooperative dairies, the Minister said at a meeting with officials here on Thursday.

“Under this initiative, the State government released Rs 8 crore and the balance arrears will also be released at the earliest,” Srinivas Yadav said. Since the government was extending subsidies, besides procuring the yield all through the year, farmers should sell their produce only to the cooperative dairies and not to private dairies, he appealed.

The Minister said there was a lot of demand for the recently launched Vijaya ice creams among customers. He directed the officials to make all arrangements by summer to ensure the availability of the products in all places. He further instructed the officials to introduce 250 pushcarts to boost the sale of Vijaya ice creams. He specifically directed the officials to operate these pushcarts in prime locations like Tank Bund, Necklace Road, KBR Park, Shilparamam, Durgam Cheruvu, Golconda Fort and others. All measures should be taken to identify locations within HMDA limits and launch more outlets by March for sale of Vijaya dairy products, the Minister said.

