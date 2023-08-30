Rs 81.60 crore sanctioned for Mancherial

Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Mancherial: The State government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs.81.60 crore for three municipalities and 66 gram panchayats in Mancherial Assembly constituency, as assured by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his tour to the district in June.

The government released Rs.25 crore each to Mancherial, Naspur and Luxettipet municipalities and Rs.10 lakh each to 66 villages in Mancherial, Hajipur and Dandepalli mandals. The Chief Minister had promised to sanction the grant for creating basic infrastructure in the civic bodies while touring the district in June.

MLA Diwakar Rao thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the funds. He said roads, culverts and side drains would be developed in the municipalities and villages with the help of the grant. Meanwhile, Rs.68.4 crore was sanctioned to three municipalities, 19 mandal centres and 396 gram panchayats in Nirmal district. While municipalities get Rs.25 crore each, Rs.20 lakh each will be spent for mandal centres and Rs.10 lakh each for villages.