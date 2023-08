Rs 9 lakh stolen from courier service office in Sangareddy

The police are suspecting the hand of one of the staff members of the courier service

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

The police are suspecting the hand of one of the staff members of the courier service

Sangareddy: Unidentified miscreants decamped with Rs 9 lakh after breaking into the Instacart courier service office in Sangareddy town in the early hours of Monday.

Following a complaint from the staff, the Sangareddy Town police registered a case. The police were suspecting the hand of one of the staff members of the courier service. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Also Read 11 mobiles traced on CEIR handed over to owners in Nirmal