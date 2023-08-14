11 mobiles traced on CEIR handed over to owners in Nirmal

SP Ch Praveen Kumar said mobile phones could be traced if their details were immediately registered on the website of the Central Equipment Identity Register soon after missing

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

SP Ch Praveen Kumar said mobile phones could be traced if their details were immediately registered on the website of the Central Equipment Identity Register soon after missing

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar said that mobile phones could be traced if their details were immediately registered on the website of the Central Equipment Identity Register soon after missing. He handed over 11 mobile phones to owners here on Monday.

Kumar advised the owners not to be demoralized if they lost their mobile phone. Instead, they could enroll the details of the device on the website of CEIR and the handsets could be located. He advised them to utilise the facility. The owners thanked the police for tracing the handsets.

Inspectors Srinivas, IT Core in-charge Ravi Kumar and many other police officials were present.

Also Read Khammam police recovers 200 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh in past three months