RS query reveals massive jump in cyber frauds in India, Telangana too

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Cybercrime, particularly those registered under the category of ‘fraud’, including credit/debit card, ATM, online banking fraud and OTP frauds, has seen a massive jump across the country from 2017 to 2020.

This was revealed by union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha from Ram Nath Thakur MP.

The Minister, quoting from the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) latest Crime in India report (2020), said across the country, cyber fraud crimes had shot up from 3,466 in 2017 to 10,395.

In Telangana, the statistics show cyber frauds rising from 277 in 2017 to 347 in 2018, to 282 in 2019 and then, a massive jump to 3,316 in 2020.

The NCRB has from 2017 been collecting State and union Territory wise details of cases registered under Fraud (Section 420 r/w 465, 468-471 IPC), including Credit/Debit Card, ATM, Online Banking Fraud, OTP Fraud & Others) for cybercrimes (involving communication devices as medium/target), the Minister said adding that States and UTs were primarily responsible for deployment of adequate manpower, training of police personnel and developing mechanism to combat cybercrime.

To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cybercrime, including cyber frauds, in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the union government has taken measures including the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and operationalized the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in). Cybercrime incidents reported on this portal are routed automatically to the respective State/UT law enforcement agency for further handling, he said.

Mishra, who said the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System was launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off fund by fraudsters, along with a toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’, said the Ministry of Home Affairs had provided financial assistance to States/UTs under Cyber Crime Prevention against Women & Children (CCPWC) scheme for capacity building.

The National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL), a state of the art facility was also set up under the I4C to train and assist State/UT Investigation Officers. The NCFL has been made functional and its facilities are being extended to States/UTs, he said.

A Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform under the I4C called CyTrain portal, to help in capacity building of police officers/ judicial officers, was also developed. So far, more than 21,300 police officers from States/UTs were registered while more than 5700 certificates were issued through the portal, he added.

Cybercrimes under ‘Fraud’ category

Telangana:

• 2017 – 277

• 2018 – 347

• 2019 – 282

• 2020 – 3316

All India:

• 2017 – 3466

• 2018 – 3353

• 2019 – 6229

• 2020 – 10395

