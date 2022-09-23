RSP leader Prem Chandran meets Vinod Kumar to discuss national politics

Hyderabad: Revolutionary Socialist Party leader and Kollam MP NK Prem Chandran held a meeting with Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar to discuss national politics and the BJP’s anti-people policies. He emphasised the need for like-minded Opposition parties to join forces to dethrone the BJP at the Centre.

During his visit to Hyderabad on Friday, Prem Chandran invited Vinod Kumar for a meeting to discuss the current political scenario at the national level and the role of the Opposition parties. He felt that in the absence of a strong Opposition, the BJP was running the government as per its whimsicals.

He opined that TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao can have a strong impact on the national politics, with his cut-throat strategies to outwit the BJP. Vinod agreed with him and assured to take up his suggestions to the notice of the Chief Minister.