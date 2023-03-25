Two women killed, two injured in road accident in Suryapet

Two women died and two others were injured when a speeding lorry mowed them on the meridian of National Highway No.65

06:23 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Suryapet: Two women died and two others were injured when a speeding lorry mowed them as they were engaged in weeding work on the meridian of National Highway No.65 at Akupamula of Nadigudem mandal in the district on Saturday.

The victims were Nelamarri Vinoda (26) and Thummala Dhanamma (50) from Ramapuram village in the district. Two others Chevula Roshamma and Dasu were injured in the accident.

According to the police, Vinoda died on the spot while Dhanamma died while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Khammam. The condition of Roshamma was said to be serious.

The accident took place at 8.10 am when a speeding lorry that was on its way towards Vijayawada hit the women. Fourteen women were working at the spot at the time of the incident.

Though they were wearing reflective jackets and had set up traffic safety cones as well, the lorry driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle and drove into them.

The driver of the lorry, a Haryana state vehicle, fled the spot immediately after accident.

