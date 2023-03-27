Suryapet municipal staff stage dharna to collect pending taxes

Suryapet municipal staff continued their protest until the owners gave an assurance to pay the tax arrears

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

The municipal staff staging dharna in front of the building in Suryapet to mount pressure on its owner for payment of the property tax on Monday

Suryapet: In a novel protest, bill collectors and sanitary staff of Suryapet municipality on Monday staged a dharna at two commercial buildings to mount pressure on their owners to pay pending property tax.

Even though the officials of municipality served notices twice to owners of Vasundara Shopping complex for payment of Rs.8,45,026 tax and Brundhavan Grand building for paying of pending tax of Rs.6,96,768, there was no proper response from the building owners.

With this, the employees of the municipally staged a dharna in front of the main entrances of the two commercial complexes demanding payment of taxes. They continued their protest until the owners gave an assurance to pay the tax arrears.

