Lucky escape for passengers after RTC bus catches fire in Suryapet

After the TSRTC bus driver alerted passengers who were travelling in the bus, immediately got out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Suryapet: Twenty passengers had a narrow escape when a TSRTC bus caught fire and was completely gutted at Suryapet in the early hours of Wednesday.

The bus from the Khammam depot caught fire, reportedly due to a short circuit in its engine when it reached to the Khammam crossroads in Suryapet. Alerted by the driver, 20 passengers who were travelling in the bus, immediately got out.

A fire engine that reached the spot and doused the fire. However, the bus was completely gutted by that time.