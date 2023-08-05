Hyderabad: RTC employees stage protests against Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan demanding TSRTC merger bill approval

The unions had also called all the RTC employees to gather at PVNR Marg around 10am and proceed to stage a dharna at Raj Bhavan around 11am.

08:48 AM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: Protesting against Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s delay in giving nod to the TSRTC merger bill, members of various RTC unions and employees staged protests at various places across Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday.

Wearing black badges, RTC employees, both men and women, gathered at bus depots and raised slogans demanding immediate decision be taken on the bill which was earlier sent by the State government for approval by the Governor.

Though the RTC worker unions had announced a two-hour protest from 6am to 8am, the protest continued beyond 8 am at some depots. Buses at various depots including in Musheerabad, remained at the depots during the protest.

