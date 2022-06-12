RTC starts bus service to Maoist affected village in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

TSRTC started a bus service to remote agency village Pusuguppa in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Kothagudem: Adivasis living in the Maoist affected remote agency village, Pusuguppa and its surroundings, on the Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders in Cherla mandal in the district, are a happy lot as they can travel to Cherla every week.

The TSRTC has launched a weekly bus service to Pusuguppa from Cherla to be operated twice on Sunday, on which a weekly market would be operated at Cherla. The Bhadrachalam RTC depot would operate the bus service at 7.46 am and 4.30 pm.

The bus service was introduced following the directions of the District Collector Anudeep Durishetty. It might be recalled that the Collector along with Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt visited Pusuguppa and few other villages on June 3.

The Collector interacted with the adivasis asking about their problems. Tribals brought various issues to his notice and providing bus connectivity to the village was one among them.

The RTC officials said that they would try to run the service every day in future depending on the demand. The residents of Venkatacheruvu, Vunjupalli, Oddipet and Pusuguppa were advised to avail the bus service.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .