Run for Rocks to be held on July 7 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 08:40 PM

Hyderabad: As part of an awareness initiative, the Society to Save Rocks in collaboration with the Hyderabad Runners are organizing a Run for Rocks.

The Run for Rocks is being held on July 7 at 5.30am from Ghaar-e-Mubarak (behind Taramati Baradari). Further details can be had from Ph. 9849936248, a press release issued here on Tuesday said.