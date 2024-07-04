Hyderabad wakes up to breezy weather, may witness light showers

IMD forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places across Telangana on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 01:55 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad were greeted by a breezy and pleasant morning on Thursday, with generally cloudy skies expected to prevail throughout the day. While widespread rainfall remains elusive, the city is likely to recieve light showers in the late evening or night.

By noon, temperatures ranged between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, according to the data by Telangana Development and Planning Society. Sustained surface winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected to prevail in the city, providing a cooling effect.

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places across Telangana on Thursday. This weather pattern with isolated to scattered rain spells is expected to continue in the state till July 7.

Meanwhile, from July 6 or 7, the influence of a low-pressure area (LPA) will begin to impact the northern and eastern districts of Telangana. This development is anticipated to bring more consistent rainfall, potentially easing the parched landscape.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed with the latest weather updates and to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and strong winds.