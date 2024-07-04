Telangana: Wanaparthy Tahsildar in ACB net for taking Rs 8,000 bribe from farmer

| Telangana Wanaparthy Tahsildar In Acb Net For Taking Rs 8000 Bribe From Farmer

S Srinivasulu, who is also Joint Sub-Registrar of Gopalpet mandal, took the money for conversion of agricultural land into non-agricultural land

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 01:12 PM

Wanaparthy: S Srinivasulu, the Tahsildar and Joint Sub-Registrar of Gopalpet mandal, was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a farmer.

Following a complaint from Mudavath Pandu of Zinkalabeedu thanda, the Tahsildar demanded the bribe for the conversion of agricultural land of the complainant’s wife into non-agricultural land (Nala).

The ACB officials laid a trap and the bribe amount was recovered from the accused official, the ACB said in a press release.

After he tested positive in a chemical test, the ACB sleuths arrested Srinivasulu and will produce him before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases court, Nampally.

In case of public servants demanding bribes, citizens can contact the ACB on toll-free number 1064.