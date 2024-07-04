Gadwal: Congress activist climbs atop mobile tower, opposes entry of BRS leaders into party

There have been reports that the BRS MLA is planning to join the Congress

A Congress activist atop a mobile tower in Gadwal district on Thursday

Jogulamba Gadwal: Tension prevailed in the town as a local Congress worker, opposing defections into the party, climbed atop a mobile tower and threatened to jump.

There have been reports that the BRS MLA is planning to join the Congress. However, ZP Chairperson Saritha, who lost in the Assembly elections against the BRS MLA in the constituency, has been opposing his entry into the Congress.

To this effect, she recently met Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi and wanted him to exert pressure on the party leadership to refrain from permitting the BRS MLA’s entry.

Accordingly, one of her supporters, Prasad, aged about 25, climbed atop a mobile network tower at Nallagunta in the town. He threatened to jump if the Congress leadership encouraged the BRS MLAs entry into the party.

Along with him, party workers staged a protest at the tower and raised slogans against the BRS MLA. After being alerted by the local residents, police reached the spot and appealed Prasad not to take any extreme step.

At a time when the Congress leadership in Telangana is encouraging defections, especially from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), local leaders are opposing their entry. Similar protests were staged by local Congress leaders in Banswada and Jagital following the entry of BRS MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Dr Sanjay Kumar, respectively.

Congress activist douses self with petrol over BRS MLA’s entry into party

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a similar protest at Ketidoddi in the district, H Krishna, a supporter of ZP Chairperson Saritha poured petrol on himself and threatened to set himself ablaze, opposing the entry of BRS MLA Krishnamohan Reddy’s entry into Congress.

Along with him, other supporters staged protest on Ketidoddi mandal main road. Holding placards, they raised slogans and demanded the Congress party leaders to withdraw plans of permitting the BRS MLAs entry into the party.