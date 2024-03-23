Russia attacks Ukraine with 31 Massive Missiles again | Russia-Ukraine War

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 09:01 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, suffered a devastating attack from Russia, causing injuries and damage to residential and industrial buildings. The Ukrainian Air Force successfully intercepted all 31 missiles, but debris fell, causing further damage. President Zelenskyy condemned the ongoing terror and called for stronger sanctions and accountability. The crisis comes amid ongoing ground attacks by Russian forces, and Ukraine struggles to defend its territory.