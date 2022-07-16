Ryan Gosling sketches out the Gray Man character’s journey from being under control to taking control

| Ryan Gosling Sketches Out The Gray Man Characters Journey From Being Under Control To Taking Control

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Netflix is coming up with yet another treat for action-drama lovers. This time it’s none other than the maestros of blockbuster action, the Russo Brothers with their upcoming film ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling as the Gray Man himself.

Sierra Six aka The Gray Man is a trained assassin who was recruited from a federal prison as part of CIA’s top secret Sierra programme. He’s highly skilled and one of the best, but things change, making Sierra Six the target of the CIA and a global manhunt.

Feeling excited for the audience to watch this film, Ryan tells how much he would have loved such a film growing up. He said, “Personally, it’s the kind of film that I would have loved growing up. It’s the kind of film that made me want to make movies. It has such an amazing cast and it walks such an interesting tonal line. It gives you all of the larger-than-life action sequences and set pieces, but at the same time you get to follow these characters.”

The Gray Man would be a new experience for all the Ryan Gosling fans across the world to see him in a never-seen-before avatar in a Russo Brothers’ action thriller.

Mark your dates! Ryan Gosling as The Gray Man is coming on July 22 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, The Gray Man and Vicky Kaushal are on a secret mission and they need your help! Netflix recently released a video on their social media where Vicky Kaushal asked fans to crack a secret code, visit the website to register and win the tickets to the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’! Netflix is on a hunt for superfans who will be among the first to watch ‘The Gray Man’ at the India premiere on July 20, in Mumbai.

Fans can win tickets to the premiere by participating in the ongoing contest.

How to participate: Find the secret code. Visit this website https://www.thegrayman.in/register.ht. to enter the secret code and participate to win a chance to attend ‘The Gray Man’ premiere. The mission is on!

Watch the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcpnmw6vCC4 to accept the challenge and find the code.