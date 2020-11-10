Minister Sabitha inaugurates 100 CCTV cameras in Badangpet Muncipal Corporation

She applauded the initiative of installing CCTV cameras and appealed to public to join hands for a Safer Rachakonda.

Hyderabad: As a part of expanding the Community CCTV cameras network across Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat, on Tuesday inaugurated 100 CCTV Cameras installed in the three colonies of Badangpet Muncipal Corporation. The network at Gayatri Hills community hall, Badangpet in the Meerpet police limits was set up at a cost of Rs.14.50 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that CCTVs play a key role in catching the offenders and helps speed up the investigation process. They help in identifying those involved in crimes and their modus operandi that aids the investigation, she said adding, “One CCTV is equal to 100 police officers”.

She applauded the initiative of installing CCTV cameras under Badangpet municipality and appealed to public to join hands for a Safer Rachakonda. The Minister urged the local public representatives to ensure installation of more cameras in the remaining colonies of the municipality.

Mahesh Bhagwat pointed out that CCTV cameras have became an important aspect of modern day policing and almost 67 per cent of the crimes were being detected. He urged the citizens and public representatives to come forward and install more number of cameras in their respective areas.

Bhagwat appealed to the Mayor and other public representatives to make Badangpet Municipality as the first one to have 100 per cent CCTV network coverage area.

These cameras have been installed at strategic locations covering the entry and exits, main routes and crime prone areas of the localities. As of now, there were 317 Community CC Cameras and 3,106 Nenu Saitham Cameras installed under the limits of Meerpet Police Station. In the recent past, snatching cases, a house burglary and robbery cases were detected through CCTV footages and property was recovered.

Badangpet Mayor, Ch.Parijatha Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Mayor, Ibram Shekar, Vanastalipuram ACP M.Shankaraiah, SHO Meerpet, Mahendra Reddy and others attended the programme.

