Safari Kid Preschool and Daycare launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: Safari Kid Preschool and Daycare, an international brand in early childhood education, launched its centre at Financial district in Hyderabad. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2005, Safari Kid has established a global presence with over 50 centers across the USA, Canada, and India.

The Hyderabad center was inaugurated by Palakurthi MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy.

The Hyderabad expansion aligns with Safari Kid India’s ambitious plan to add 10 additional centers by the next academic year across India.

The strategic decision to open a preschool and daycare within a tech park reflects their commitment to attracting parents and corporates. Furthermore, Safari Kid also offers corporate partnerships to companies that want to offer childcare benefits to their employees, a press release said.