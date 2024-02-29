FASTag KYC deadline ends today, here’s a step-by-step guide to avoid deactivation

The NHAI's mandate is aimed at making collection process easy at toll plazas and curbing misuse of FASTags as part of the 'One vehicle, One FASTag' initiative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 05:27 PM

Hyderabad: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mandated the completion of Know Your Customer (KYC) process for all FASTags by February 29, 2024 and announced that if users failed to do so, their FASTags would deactivated.

Earlier, the NHAI had set a deadline of January 31, 2024 and extended the date earlier this month.

How to update my FASTag KYC?

– For NHAI-issued FASTags

* Visit the NHAI website: https://ihmcl.co.in/

* Log in using your registered mobile number

* Go to “My Profile” and select “KCY”

* Follow the given instruction and submit the required documents via your bank’s website

– For Bank-issued FASTags

*Visit National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) website: https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/product-overview.

* From the given list, choose you bank’s FASTag portal and follow the instructions specified

Offline mode:

* Visit you FASTag issuing bank with your PAN, ID proof, Address proof and passport sized photograph

* request for a FASTag KYC form and submit it at the bank with all the required documents.