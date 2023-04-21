Safety First: Use these 10 features to make your Tinder experience safer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Indian singles are on dating apps, both head and heart first looking to make new connections. But before they do, Tinder wants to remind them that safety comes first – non-negotiable! Although you can’t control the actions of others, there are steps you can take thanks to some nifty features to help stay safe during your Tinder experience.

Tinder can be a great way to meet people, but safety comes first.

Mutual matching

Tinder allows you to start a conversation only when you have mutually swiped right on each other. So you don’t have to worry about unsolicited messages from strangers. Pro tip: Keeping conversations on the Tinder platform is a great (and safe) idea as it only allows texts, emojis and video calls, but not unwanted pictures.

Bio Guidance

One common mistake a lot of us make while creating a profile is oversharing personal information like email address or phone number. This is when Tinder’s Bio Guidance comes handy! The feature removes all sensitive information from your bio, and gives you another shot at writing your bio.

Photo Verification

Worried about fake profiles? You can have more trust that they really look like their pics with Tinder’s Photo Verification feature. You can even choose to only see people who are already Photo Verified (identified through a blue tick against their name), thanks to Tinder Explore.

Video Chat

With Tinder’s in-app video-calling feature, you can start a video call with your match directly on the app! So, get ready to meet your match face-to-face digitally, verify if they are genuine and better assess whether the chemistry is there before meeting them IRL.

Unmatch

It’s fairly simple to swipe left to reject and swipe right to match. But what if you swiped right too soon? Tinder has got you covered. You can unmatch someone at any time for any reason. And if it is something more serious, you can also report them once you have unmatched.

Reporting

From profiles, media, to conversations, Tinder makes it easy to quickly report accounts. Every report is taken seriously. In addition to its in-app reporting, Tinder also recently announced long press reporting that lets you tap and hold offensive messages and launches the reporting flow directly in the chat experience.

Block Contacts, Block Profile

Don’t want to see your boss, ex or family member while swiping? Block Contacts allows you to block personal contacts you would rather not see, nor be seen by within the app. Block Profile, a new addition, gives you the option to choose who you want to see on Tinder. When profiles are suggested, before matching, you can block them so they don’t show up again.

Does This Bother You? (DTBY)

This feature will ask you ‘Does This Bother You?’ when you receive a potentially offensive message on Tinder. If you respond ‘yes’ to the prompt, you will have the option to report the sender for their behaviour. This feature has increased reporting of harassment by 46%.

Are You Sure? (AYS)

This feature will prompt you ‘Are You Sure?’ if you or the sender are about to share a potentially offensive message. Tinder not only relies on people reporting inappropriate content, it also works to catch it proactively. Egregious behaviour and patterns of inappropriate content can result in someone’s removal from Tinder.

Traveller Alert

If you identify yourself as belonging from the LGBTQIA+ community and are travelling IRL or using Tinder’s Passport feature to swipe in a country with laws that penalise the community, you are alerted and given a choice to opt out before your profile is shown in the area.