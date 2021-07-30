Safety of women priority for Telangana: Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: The State government was taking stern measures to tackle human trafficking, said Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Friday. Participating as a chief guest at a programme organised in connection with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, she called upon Anganwadi workers to work as social police to tackle human trafficking. “It is proud to inform that Telangana was in the forefront in tackling human trafficking,” the Minister said.

Complimenting various organisations which are working to prevent human trafficking, she said the menace was not confined to one particular region. Educated and uneducated were unable to escape from it and the most unfortunate aspect was that not only men but also women were found to be resorting to such acts.

The Minister said the government would extend support to the victims of human trafficking on all fronts and added that self-confidence was more important for those who became victims without any fault. The role of society would be crucial in controlling the menace, she said.

The State government was according priority for the security and safety of the women and accordingly SHE Teams, Sakhi Centres and Bharosa centres were established. The Anganwadi workers were working exceptionally well in averting child marriages, she said. The Minister underscored the need for laying a special focus on controlling human trafficking.

