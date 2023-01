Shubham bowls Rohit XI to victory at HCA A1 division league

Shubham Sharma returned with an impressive match figures of 13/76 to guide Rohit XI to a 210-run victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Yash Gupta, Shubham Sharma and Syed Irshad Pasha

Hyderabad: Shubham Sharma returned with an impressive match figures of 13/76 (6/40 & 7/36) to guide Rohit XI to a 210-run victory over Mahmood in the HCA A1 division three-day league on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Day Two: Sportive 466 in 100.5 overs (Mohd Liakhath Hussain 173; Surya Prasad 3/147, S Pratap 3/55) vs Concorde 247 in 58.3 overs (Mirza Houzef Baig 114; Abhishek Murugan 3/29); Rohit XI 244 & 141 in 31.5 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 63; Syed Pasha 5/45, D Manish 3/34) bt Mahmood 114 in 37.4 overs (Shubham Sharma 6/40) & 61 in 32.5 overs (Shubham Sharma 7/36); Ensconse 280 in 96.1 overs (Tanay Thyagarajan 3/81) vs Sporting XI 370/8 in 83 overs (M Rakesh yadav 66, Abhyudaya Pratap Singh 90, Tanay Thyagarajan 54); Zinda Tilismath 290 & 34/1 in 9 overs vs Gemini Friends 475/7 in 111 overs dec (Yash Gupta 186, C Srihith 94, Madan Kumar 128); Budding Stars 282 in 83 overs vs AOC 269/4 in 79.4 overs (Sachin Shinde 91, Karan Jadhav 102).

A3 Division One-Day League: Rangareddy 170 in 39.4 overs (Krithik 60; Hanmanthu 3/28, Siddharth 3/24, Praveen 4/15) bt Sutton 169 in 40 overs (Aryan 3/31).

Top Performers

Centurions: Yash Gupta 186, Mohd Liakhath Hussain 173 no, Madan Kumar 128, Mirza Houzef Baig 114, Karan Jadhav 102

Five or more wickets: Shubham Sharma 7/36, Syed Pasha 5/45