Sai Karteek and Ritwik pair marches into semis of 25K ITF futures tennis tournament

Hyderabad: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner B Ritwik Choudary of India stormed into the semifinals of Men’s Doubles in 25K ITF FUTURES being held at Kursumlijska Banja in Serbia.

In the quarterfinals, they combined well to beat Luca Teboul of Serbia and Marko Topo of Germany in straight sets with 6-2, 6-1 scorelines.

Earlier in the pre-quarters, they defeated Dellavedova Matthew of Australia and Rrezart Cungu of Montenegro in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 in a keenly contested match to reach quarterfinals.