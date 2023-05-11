Naishik-Pranav pair enters final of All India Tennis Association Nationals

Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Naishik Reddy and his partner Pranav Korade from Maharashtra made it to the final of the All India Tennis Association Nationals Series Under-18 in the men’s doubles category at the Bombay Gymkhana Club, on Thursday.

The Telangana-Maharashtra duo stunned the top seeded pair of Tanishq Jadhav (Maharashtra) and Kavin Karthik (Tamil Nadu) 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinal.

Earlier in quarterfinals, the duo downed Anmol Nagpure and Arnav Kokane (Maharashtra) 6-0, 6-1 while in pre-quarterfinals, they got the better of Aum Parikh (Gujarat) and Ved Thakur (Maharashtra) 4-6, 6-1, 10-5 in a three-set thriller.

